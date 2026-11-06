Police arrested two Haryana men for supplying Tapentodol tablets Madurai and Theni

MADURAI: The Madurai district police have arrested two men from Haryana for allegedly supplying prohibited Tapentadol tablets to Madurai and Theni districts through courier and postal services using fictitious names and addresses.
The accused, Mahender Singh Bisht and Sunilkumar, were arrested in Ambala, Haryana, on November 2 by a special police team led by a sub-inspector attached to Vadipatti police station. The team had travelled to Haryana on October 30 following investigations into a series of drug-smuggling cases.
According to the police, eight cases have been registered in Madurai and Theni districts over the past three months involving the receipt of Tapentadol tablets sent from Haryana.
Investigations revealed that the two accused allegedly supplied the tablets without valid medical prescriptions, using fake sender details and fictitious names such as Aatish, Azeez Bharathwaj and Ashish Bharadwaj.
In one instance, police seized 900 Tapentadol Hydrochloride 100 mg tablets, valued at approximately Rs 34,650, from a postal parcel received at Samayanallur on October 14.
The special team obtained a transit warrant from a court in Ambala and brought the two accused to Tamil Nadu for further investigation.