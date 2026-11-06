Police arrested two Haryana men for supplying Tapentodol tablets Madurai and Theni

The accused, Mahender Singh Bisht and Sunilkumar, were arrested in Ambala, Haryana, on November 2 by a special police team led by a sub-inspector attached to Vadipatti police station. The team had travelled to Haryana on October 30 following investigations into a series of drug-smuggling cases.

According to the police, eight cases have been registered in Madurai and Theni districts over the past three months involving the receipt of Tapentadol tablets sent from Haryana.