Police arrest two youth for selling sedative pills in Srirangam town

TIRUCHY: Srirangam police on Wednesday arrested two youths who were found to be selling sedative pills.

On a tip off that drugs are being sold in and around Srirangam, a police team led by the SI Fatima conducted a surprise raid across the place and they found two youth selling sedative pills.

The duo were secured and identified as Prasad (23) and Suresh (25) from Srirangam Mandapam Road.

The police also seized the pills. Meanwhile, two youth who were identified as Rahul and Harish from Somarasampettai were creating ruckus at Indira Nagar in Ettarai village under the influence of ganja.

When Palaniammal (60), a resident from the locality tried to control them, the duo manhandled the aged woman and escaped from the spot.

The Somarasampettai police registered a case against the duo and are searching for them and the ganja peddler who supplied it to the youths.

