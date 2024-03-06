Police arrest patient, visitor for assault on PG med student in Vellore hospital

VELLORE: Vellore Taluk police arrested a female patient at the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday along with a male relative for assaulting a senior PG medical student on Monday evening.

Officials said that Subha (36) of Sathumadurai village was admitted some days ago and on Monday her relative Divakar came to visit her. Finding the visito on patient’s bed, a PG medical student Vishal asked Divakar to leave as it was a female ward.

This escalated into an argument in which both exchanged blows. Subha also joined the melee. Those in the ward separated the assailants and informed police. Meanwhile, a group of medical students staged dharna seeking action.

After inquiries, the cops arrested both Subha and Divakar. Subha informed media that she was abused by Vishal and that he slapped her first. Dean Papathi revealed that Divakar was found lying on a cot meant for Subha and that there was no truth in their version of the events. Investigations are under way.