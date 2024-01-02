Police arrest Karur BJP SC wing VP over derogatory statement on CM

TIRUCHY: Karur police on Monday arrested a BJP functionary for posting a derogatory statement on social media against Chief Minister MK Stalin. Murugesan (44) from Panayampalayam near Chinna Dharapuram in Karur, who is district SC wing vice president, had uploaded an edited photograph of the CM with a controversial comment and uploaded it on social media.

Murugesan had also uploaded unwanted content about DMK IT wing district vice president Deepak. Deepak lodged a complaint with police.

Based on it, the police registered a case against Murugesan under various IPC sections.

On Monday, police arrested him, produced him before court.