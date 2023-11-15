Police arrest 20-year-old for sexual abuse of minor girl in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Tuesday arrested a youth under Pocso Act for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl. It is said, I Sheik Aladdin (20), a resident from Periyar Nagar in Tiruvidaimarudur was said to be in an affair with a 15-year-old girl from the locality.

On Monday, Sheik Aladdin had spoken to the girl and forcibly tied the knot at Ayyanar temple at Villiyavarambal village and had reportedly abused her sexually.

The girl who returned home, passed on the information to her parents.

Subsequently, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint with Natchiyakovil police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Sheik Aladdin under various IPC sections including Pocso Act.

On Tuesday, the police arrested Sheik Aladdin and lodged in the prison.