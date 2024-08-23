Police arrest 126 history sheeters in 50 days to bring down crime rate in Madurai

CHENNAI: In an effort to crackdown on the escalating crime rates in Madurai, special police teams have arrested 126 history sheeters in the past 50 days.

Following direct orders from IG Prem Anand Sinha, District Superintendent of Police Aravind formed special teams that will be armed to patrol areas that are prone for crimes in Madurai.

Subsequently, areas like Alanganallur, Nagamalai, Pudukkottai etc have been under strict scrutiny by armed policemen who have been conducting regular patrol and vehicle checks.

As a result of this, over the past 50 days, the patrol teams have arrested 126 armed history sheeters and seized various weapons from them.

It may be noted that more than 100 of the accused were under the age of 30 and 16 of them were over 30 years.

The 126 accused have been booked under various sections such as chain snatching, waylaying and threatening traders for money etc.