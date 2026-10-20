Police acting as TVK’s tool, alleges K Annamalai

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Annamalai questioned the arrest of NTK functionary M Karthika in connection with a protest during Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s roadshow in Dharapuram during by-polls. “Instead of police coming all the way from Dharapuram to Coimbatore to take her into custody, the police could have summoned her to the station as it is not a serious case. The timing of the arrest, after the election, had also raised several questions,” he said.

Accusing the TVK government of repeating mistakes made by the previous DMK regime, Annamalai urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to take stringent action against ruling party functionaries involved in drug trafficking cases. He also criticised the state government for not taking adequate measures ahead of the North East monsoon.