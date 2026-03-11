Point of Procurement launched at 110 DPCs in Delta region

Inspecting the ongoing procurement process in the DPCs at several places in Thanjavur, Annadurai said that 34.50 lakh MT of paddy has been procured so far through as many as 3,496 DPCs.

“During the previous season, 3,083 DPCs were opened, and 23.56 lakh MT paddy was procured. The procurement for the current season commenced on time from September 1, well ahead of the monsoon. The Chief Minister also organised a meeting on samba procurement on March 5 and asked the officials to ensure smooth paddy procurement," Annadurai said.