Point of Procurement launched at 110 DPCs in Delta region

TIRUCHY: With the launch of the point of procurement at as many as 110 Direct Procurement Centres across nine Delta districts, 1,000 bags of paddy have been procured at each point, while 35,000 MT paddy has been transported to warehouses through 3,500 lorries and 5 to 10 rails, said the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) Managing Director, A Annadurai, on Tuesday.
Inspecting the ongoing procurement process in the DPCs at several places in Thanjavur, Annadurai said that 34.50 lakh MT of paddy has been procured so far through as many as 3,496 DPCs.
“During the previous season, 3,083 DPCs were opened, and 23.56 lakh MT paddy was procured. The procurement for the current season commenced on time from September 1, well ahead of the monsoon. The Chief Minister also organised a meeting on samba procurement on March 5 and asked the officials to ensure smooth paddy procurement," Annadurai said.
Of the 34.50 lakh MT of paddy procured, 29.38 lakh MT has been moved to the warehouse, Annadurai said. The remaining would be moved soon. On average, 40,000 to 45,000 MT of paddy has been moved from DPCs, he said.
He also said that each DPC has been instructed to procure a minimum of 1,000 bags every day, with working hours increased up to 8 pm. “Besides this, the Point of Procurement has been established at as many as 110 DPCs in nine districts through which more than 1,000 bags of paddy have been procured each day," he said.
He also said that an adequate stock of gunny bags and threads, tarpaulin sheets is stocked for smooth procurement. “On average, 35,000 MT of paddy has been moved from the DPC to warehouses each day," Annadurai added.