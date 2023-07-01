POCSO: Two 60-year-old men face at least 20 year jail time

CHENNAI: Two 60-year-old men arrested by the Dindigul district police under the POCSO (protection of children from sexual offences) act in 2021 for the sexual assault on a minor girl were found guilty by a court in Dindigul on Friday.

Oddanchathram All Women Police Station had arrested the two men - V Mani and A Kanagaraj after a complaint from the victim's family.

Investigations revealed that the two old men had sexually assaulted the minor girl and threatened her.

After two years of trial, a special court found the accused guilty of the charges against them.

Mani was sentenced to 26 years imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 4500 while the court sentenced the other accused, Kanagaraj to 20 years imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 2000.