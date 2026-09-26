Pocso special court extends custody till October 9

They were booked under Sections 7, 8, 15 (1) and 21 (1) of the POCSO Act; Sections 354 (A), 354 (C), 201 and 120 (B) of the IPC; and Sections 66 (E) and 67 (B) of the Information Technology Act.

Veeramani, who was remanded in judicial custody on August 29, was due to complete his remand period on Friday (September 26).