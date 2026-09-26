Pocso special court extends custody till October 9

CHENNAI: The Chennai Pocso Special Court on Friday extended the judicial custody of GEM Granite industrialist R Veeramani till October 9 in connection with a case relating to the alleged sexual assault of minor girls.
The Central Crime Branch's Anti-Vice Squad registered a case on October 7, 2025, based on a complaint by a social activist.
However, action was delayed for several months.
The case was later transferred to the ITPU, which arrested R Veeramani, Mahendra Simhan and Shanthi on August 29 in connection with the alleged sexual assault of minor girls.
They were booked under Sections 7, 8, 15 (1) and 21 (1) of the POCSO Act; Sections 354 (A), 354 (C), 201 and 120 (B) of the IPC; and Sections 66 (E) and 67 (B) of the Information Technology Act.
Veeramani, who was remanded in judicial custody on August 29, was due to complete his remand period on Friday (September 26).
Considering security concerns, he was produced before S Padma, Judge of the Special Court for Pocso Act cases, through video conference.
After hearing the matter, the judge extended his judicial custody till October 9.