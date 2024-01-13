Pocso court orders life sentence to father till death for sexually harassing daughter

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai has sentenced a father to life imprisonment till death for sexually harassing his own daughter for several years and directed the State to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the victim girl.

The case was heard by the special court constituted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the prosecution, the 12-year-old victim girl has sent a complaint to the police station through a letter stated that her own father has been sexually harassing her continuously for the past 8 years. Even though her mother knew about the harassment and failed to take any action to stop the accused, said the victim.

Based on the complaint the police booked the victim's father, mother, and uncle under the Pocso act.

After the perusal of the materials placed by the prosecution, the court found the father guilty and imposed a life sentence until death with Rs.1 lakh as a fine. The court also sentenced the mother to six months imprisonment for supporting the crime.

Further, the court also directed the State to pay Rs.10 lakh each to the victim girl and her younger sister as compensation.