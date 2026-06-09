Pocso court in Nagercoil sentences man to 14 years in jail

NAGERCOIL: A special Pocso court in Nagercoil sentenced a 29-year-old daily wage labourer to 14 years' imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old schoolgirl in Kanniyakumari district in 2019.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on the convict, Jerin (29), a resident of Anna Colony in Gnanadhasapuram near Esanthi Mangalam.
The verdict was delivered by Special Pocso court Judge Sundarayya. According to the prosecution, Jerin had taken the girl to Mathoor Thottipalam in 2019 on the pretext of showing her the tourist attraction. He allegedly sexually assaulted her there.
Kanniyakumari SP Stalin commended investigating officers, police personnel, prosecutors and officials for their role in securing the conviction.