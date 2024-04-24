Pocso case: Thanjai court sentences auto driver to 25 years in prison

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur court on Tuesday awarded 25 years in prison to an auto driver for sexually abusing three minor girls. Sheikh Mohammed Maideen (45), an auto driver from Papanasam, had sexually abused three girls in the age group between 6 and 10 from 2022 to 2023 and had threatened them with dire consequences.

Based on the information from one of the victims, the parents complained to Papanasam All Women Police station. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under various IPC sections including Pocso Act, and arrested him subsequently and the case was in progress at Thanjavur Pocso Special Court.

On Tuesday, the judge Sundarajan who heard the case awarded 25 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 9,000 to the accused. The judge also recommended the government to distribute a compensation of Rs 2 lakh, Rs 2.50 lakh and Rs 50,000 to the victims.