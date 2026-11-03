Pocso case: Survivor identifies Veeramani during parade; guard who aided him arrested

Meanwhile, a security guard who has been working with Veeramani for more than 20 years became the ninth accused to be arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) probing the sexual assault allegations against the businessman.

According to the police, Srinivasan used to make the minor girls sit in his room and send them to Veeramani's room when called. He allegedly turned the CCTV camera angle away and disconnected its power supply to prevent the entry and exit of the girls from being recorded, thereby conspiring to conceal the acts, said officials, adding that he was arrested under two cases.