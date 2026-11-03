Pocso case: Survivor identifies Veeramani during parade; guard who aided him arrested

CHENNAI: A minor survivor identified granite baron R Veeramani during an identification parade conducted at Puzhal Central Prison, said the police.
Meanwhile, a security guard who has been working with Veeramani for more than 20 years became the ninth accused to be arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) probing the sexual assault allegations against the businessman.
According to the police, Srinivasan used to make the minor girls sit in his room and send them to Veeramani's room when called. He allegedly turned the CCTV camera angle away and disconnected its power supply to prevent the entry and exit of the girls from being recorded, thereby conspiring to conceal the acts, said officials, adding that he was arrested under two cases.
As part of the investigation, the police searched Srinivasan's house at Ennore and seized his mobile phone, which has been sent for forensic examination. He was produced before the special court for Pocso Act cases on Sunday and was sent in judicial remand.
To prevent the suspects from fleeing the country, look-out circular (LOC) notices have been issued against the accused connected to Veeramani's cases. Authorities are also taking action to impound the passport of Prakash, who allegedly assisted Veeramani in attempting to cover up his crimes before fleeing abroad, and efforts are under way to bring him back to India.