POCSO case: SIT interrogates Veeramani in prison

CHENNAI: The police have intensified questioning of granite baron R Veeramani, arrested and lodged in prison in connection with a POCSO case, police said on Saturday.
Industrialist Veeramani (84) was arrested and incarcerated by the police over sexual abuse allegations involving minor girls.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently probing the complaints lodged against him.
According to police, so far, 10 young girls have filed complaints against Veeramani, leading to seven cases being registered.
He has been arrested in four of these cases under the stringent Goondas Act.
After a 3-day police custody, court permission was granted to interrogate Veeramani by the police for an additional two days.
Accordingly, a SIT interrogated Veeramani inside the prison facility from morning until evening on Friday and recorded his official statement.
Police are expected to continue interrogating him inside the prison on Saturday as well.
In light of his advanced age, the court permitted this custodial inquiry to be conducted directly within prison premises.