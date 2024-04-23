Pocso case: School headmaster gets double life imprisonment in Sivaganga

MADURAI: Special Court for the exclusive trial of Pocso Act cases in Sivaganga on Monday convicted a headmaster of panchayat union primary school in Periyanarikottai village, to double life imprisonment for assaulting six minor girls.

R Murugan (54) was found guilty of sexually assaulting students of classes four and five at the school. Such incidents occurred in 2015 and based on a complaint lodged by Kunjammal (60), grandma of one of the victims, Sivaganga All Women police on April 15, 2024 booked cases under various sections of Pocso Act, Prevention of Atrocities Act and IPC.

The Sessions Judge G Sarathraj pronounced the sentence and also directed the government to pay compensation of Rs 7 lakh for the first victim, Rs 6 lakh for the second victim, and Rs 4 lakh to each of the other four victims under Section 357 of CrPC. Besides, the Judge imposed a penalty of Rs 69,000 on the accused.