Pocso case: Papanasam youth gets jail

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur court awarded five years imprisonment to a man for sexually abusing a 10-year- old girl. In 2022, Rajkumar (33) from Papanasam had sexually abused a 10 year old girl from the neighbourhood and based on the complaint by the girl’s parents,

Papanasam All Women Police registered a case under various sections including POCSO act and arrested Rajkumar. On Monday, the judge G Sundarajan who heard the case awarded five years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 30,000 to Rajkumar.

The judge also recommended the State government a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the victim.