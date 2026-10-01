Pocso case: Granite baron Veeramani, couple detained under Goondas Act

Veeramani, Mahandra Simhan (63), and his wife Shanthi (60) were arrested by the city police in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act case.

Meanwhile, the special investigation team that the State police chief had set up has so far received five actionable information through the mobile phone number (9345319676) that it had set up for the public to lodge complaints or share any information, facts, documents, or other important details related to this case either directly or through WhatsApp.

The police are also investigating Veeramani's financial transactions in the recent past, said officials.