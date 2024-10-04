Pocso case against Erode florist for impregnating minor girl

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old florist in Erode has been arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a 13-year-old girl.

According to a Maalai Malar report, the incident came to light when the girl’s health declined, prompting her parents to take her to the hospital, where medical examinations revealed her pregnancy.

Following this, the girl's parents filed a complaint with the police, leading to an investigation by the Erode All-Women Police.

The accused, Abdul Rahman, a resident of Valluvar Street, Erode, was subsequently arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO Act) and presented in court, where he was remanded in judicial custody.