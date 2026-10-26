Pocso case: 8th case filed against granite baron Veeramani; LOC against 5 persons

Meanwhile, Look Out Circular (LOC) notices have been issued against five suspects to prevent them from leaving the country, an official release stated.

On Friday, police had detained his daughter, Archana when she attempted to board an international flight. She was questioned about his alleged crimes and the financial transactions that took place to save him from legal action.

Archana was let off later on Friday evening after questioning. She eventually complained of ill health and got admitted to a hospital.

So far, 12 victims have come forward and filed complaints against Veeramani and his associates. The SIT has taken custody of Veeramani and three other associates on Saturday and are questioning them at Peravallur police station, as per court orders.

A week ago, SIT arrested his manager, Sakthivel for aiding him to evade legal action. His role came to light after police teams carried out intensive searches at Veeramani’s house on Lloyds Road, his farmhouse at Kanathur and his office and seized key documents and digital evidence related to the cases.