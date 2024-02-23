Pocso case: 25-yr RI for aged teacher

TIRUCHY: Nagapattinam SpecialCourt for Pocso Act awarded 25 years of imprisonment to a school teacher for sexually abusing school students.

According to prosecution, S Narayanaprasad (57), resident from Thiruvilayattam village, working as a teacher at Government High School in Perambur, Mayiladuthurai, was sexually abusing the little girls and the students had informed this to their parents who com the headmaster Ilavarasan. Mayiladuthurai All Women Police filed a case. Judge N Manivannan of Nagapattinam Special Court for Pocso Act, awarded 25 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 70,000 to the teacher.

