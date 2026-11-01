POCSO accused auto driver who went missing from hospital arrested in Chennai

The man was accused of sexually harassing the girl while she was travelling in his auto-rickshaw to school on October 30.

Following the alleged incident, the girl’s parents and relatives assaulted the driver, leaving him with injuries to his head and back, police said.

He was rescued by his son and admitted to the Periyar Nagar Government Hospital. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, a case was registered at the W-36 Puzhal All Women Police Station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.