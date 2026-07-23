Pochampalli SIPCOT report flags economic distress among women

"The primary objective of establishing the SIPCOT complex in Pochampalli in 1993 was to boost the industrial development of the region. However, when large-scale industrial projects are introduced, it becomes essential to examine their impact on the lives of local villagers and marginalised communities," said P Sivakami, founder of the forum.

The study revealed that the farmers and workers, especially women, earn meagre incomes. Farmers and agricultural daily-wage labourers have been enduring extreme economic distress for several decades now, it said.

The researchers assessed a series of concerns, including the extent of land and livelihood loss suffered by local populations during the SIPCOT land acquisition, analysed and compared whose living standards actually improved due to industrial growth, environmental degradation, labour dynamics, land and displacement.