Poaching case: ED to probe money angle

CHENNAI: The investigation into the alleged attempt to poach TVK Uthangarai MLA Ilayaraja has gathered fresh momentum, with Enforcement Directorate officials reaching Karur amid indications that the money laundering angle of the case is now under scrutiny.
The alleged horse-trading case, which has emerged as one of the most politically sensitive investigations in Tamil Nadu in recent months, is being investigated by the Triplicane Police in Chennai. So far, 14 people have been arrested in connection with the case, and police have seized more than Rs 3 crore in cash during various stages of the investigation.
Against this backdrop, six ED officials have reportedly travelled to Karur to assess the available evidence and examine whether the alleged movement of funds falls within the ambit of PMLA.
Sources indicated that the ED is expected to carry out searches at multiple offices in Karur, believed to be connected to individuals linked to the alleged horse-trading case.