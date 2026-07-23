Poaching case: ED to probe money angle

The alleged horse-trading case, which has emerged as one of the most politically sensitive investigations in Tamil Nadu in recent months, is being investigated by the Triplicane Police in Chennai. So far, 14 people have been arrested in connection with the case, and police have seized more than Rs 3 crore in cash during various stages of the investigation.

Against this backdrop, six ED officials have reportedly travelled to Karur to assess the available evidence and examine whether the alleged movement of funds falls within the ambit of PMLA.