Poacher's gang nabbed in STR

COIMBATORE: A four-member gang of poachers involved in multiple cases was arrested by the forest department in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR).

The accused were identified as N Othisamy, 58, S Karthik, 27, M Subash, 30 and a minor. A team of frontline staff were involved in a perambulation at Varapallam forest area near Indira Nagar in Kothamangalam, when they spotted four persons readying snares to trap wild animals.

On seeing the forest department staff, the accused took to their heels, but were caught after a chase.

Inquiries revealed that Othisamy, arrested on 27 June, this year, for snaring a spotted deer in the same forest, is on a condition bail.Similarly, Karthik’s brother Paul Dinakaran was arrested for snaring a male tiger to death in STR on 27 July.

Three persons were remanded in judicial custody while the minor was produced before juvenile justice board.