PMs road show gets rousing reception in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his maiden road show in Tamil Nadu, after the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, was greeted with a rousing reception by a large number of people lined up on both sides of the road in Coimbatore on Monday.



As the Prime Minister waved at the vibrant crowd riding in an open top vehicle decorated with flowers, along with BJP state president K Annamalai and Union Minister of State L Murugan, chants of ‘Modi, Modi’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Meendum Modi, Vendum Modi’ rented the air.

A sea of supporters, with many wearing saffron caps and party’s saffron flags showered petals on the Prime Minister.

People also stood on the terrace of their houses and office buildings to have a glimpse of Modi and his cavalcade passing through the stretch of around 2.5 km from Sai Baba Colony to RS Puram. There were also a significant number of north Indians shouting slogans to hail the Prime Minister.

The stretch of the road show was brought under a thick security blanket with deployment of more than 5,000 police personnel, while members of the Special Protection Group accompanied the Prime Minister throughout the road show.

The roadshow was livened up by artists performing traditional music and dance shows. The entire road stretch was closed for traffic and multiple diversions were enforced as part of the PM’s event.