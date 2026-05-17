PM's natural farming push will hit food security, warns VCK leader Ravikumar

“The attempt to save foreign exchange by cutting fertiliser imports ultimately resulted in higher food import bills and reduced export revenues,” Ravikumar said, adding that Sri Lanka’s experience showed the dangers of “ideological policymaking without scientific calibration”.

Warning against adopting a similar approach in Tamil Nadu, the VCK leader said any substantial reduction in chemical fertiliser usage would directly affect agricultural output, particularly rice cultivation, and pose a serious threat to food security.

He pointed out that fertiliser consumption in the State had increased from around 2 kg per hectare in 1950 to nearly 200 kg per hectare now, with farmers heavily dependent on fertilisers such as urea and DAP to sustain crop yields.

According to him, a decline in production would force Tamil Nadu to rely more on food imports from other states, leading to higher prices and greater pressure on poor and lower-middle-class families.

Ravikumar also said agriculture continued to make a significant contribution to the State’s Gross State Value Added (GSVA), and warned that lower yields would severely affect the incomes of farmers and agricultural labourers.

He urged the State government to “firmly oppose” the Centre’s proposal and called on the Chief Minister to take a “clear and uncompromising stand” to protect the interests of farmers and ensure economic stability and food security in Tamil Nadu.