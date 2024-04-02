PM’s affection for rich Tamil culture genuine, defends ally Vasan

MADURAI: If the country wants to see further progress, the BJP led NDA should be voted to power again, GK Vasan, president, Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) said while addressing a rally at Munichalai in Madurai on Monday.

Garnering votes in favour of Raama Sreenivasan, the BJP candidate from Madurai Lok Sabha constituency, Vasan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses genuine affection for the ancient and rich Tamil culture of Madurai. Taking a dig at the state government, he said a Minister from the ruling DMK is belittling the Union government and its ambitious AIIMS hospital project, for which foundation was laid in Madurai, by showing a single brick everywhere he goes. The AIIMS project would be a big bonanza for the people especially of the southern region of Tamil Nadu. Further, Vasan was certain that the much-awaited AIIMS hospital would come up in Madurai and Modi would dedicate the facility, but the state government is not supportive.

Talking to reporters, Vasan said there is no denial of the fact and blamed the Congress and DMK governments over the issue concerning Katchatheevu, which’s ceded to Sri Lanka during their regime. Now, both these parties are trying to conceal the history of the Katchatheevu agreement between India and Sri Lanka. Congress and DMK betrayed TN fishermen and they would never forget it.