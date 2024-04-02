Begin typing your search...

PM’s affection for rich Tamil culture genuine, defends ally Vasan

Further, Vasan was certain that the much-awaited AIIMS hospital would come up in Madurai and Modi would dedicate the facility, but the state government is not supportive.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 April 2024 12:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-02 00:00:38.0  )
PM’s affection for rich Tamil culture genuine, defends ally Vasan
X

TMC leader GK Vasan campaigning for BJP candidate Raama Sreenivasan in Madurai on Monday

MADURAI: If the country wants to see further progress, the BJP led NDA should be voted to power again, GK Vasan, president, Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) said while addressing a rally at Munichalai in Madurai on Monday.

Garnering votes in favour of Raama Sreenivasan, the BJP candidate from Madurai Lok Sabha constituency, Vasan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses genuine affection for the ancient and rich Tamil culture of Madurai. Taking a dig at the state government, he said a Minister from the ruling DMK is belittling the Union government and its ambitious AIIMS hospital project, for which foundation was laid in Madurai, by showing a single brick everywhere he goes. The AIIMS project would be a big bonanza for the people especially of the southern region of Tamil Nadu. Further, Vasan was certain that the much-awaited AIIMS hospital would come up in Madurai and Modi would dedicate the facility, but the state government is not supportive.

Talking to reporters, Vasan said there is no denial of the fact and blamed the Congress and DMK governments over the issue concerning Katchatheevu, which’s ceded to Sri Lanka during their regime. Now, both these parties are trying to conceal the history of the Katchatheevu agreement between India and Sri Lanka. Congress and DMK betrayed TN fishermen and they would never forget it.

Tamil NaduGK VasanpresidentTamil Maanila Congress (TMC)BJP candidateMadurai Lok Sabha constituencyDMK governments
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X