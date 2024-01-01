PMO gives appointment for OPS to meet Modi at Trichy airport

CHENNAI: Days after expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam declared that Narendra Modi would be the Prime Minister candidate for his faction, the PM office has given appointment for the former coordinator of the AIADMK to meet Modi at Trichy airport on Wednesday.

The PM would be taking part in a government programme to inaugurate various projects and programmes in Trichy. OPS would receive the PM at the airport.

Sources said that the PMO has also slotted time for OPS for a quick talk with the PM after receiving him.

The meeting gathered significance in the political spectrum of Tamil Nadu as it follows the AIADMK General Council meeting, in which Edappadi K Palaniswami reiterated that the party was firm on its decision in severing its ties with the BJP.

It created a flutter in the principal Opposition party and its leaders, who are close to Palaniswami.