PMLA case: Sessions court dismisses jailed DMK leader Senthilbalaji's plea seeking details of bank staff

CHENNAI: A sessions court in Chennai dismissed the plea of jailed former minister V Senthilbalaji seeking details of bank documents and staffs in respect of the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) case registered against him.

It may be noted that the former DMK minister was arrested on last June 14 and has completed one year in jail.

The principal judge of the Chennai sessions court S Alli, heard the petition seeking bank staffs and documents details.

The counsel representing Senthilbalaji submitted that some of the challans submitted by the banks are photocopied versions and sought to serve original copies of the challans. Further, the counsel also sought to disclose the details of the bank staffs, who worked in the banks where Senthibalaji held accounts during the check period (2012 - 2022) of the alleged offense.

However, the judge refused the plea and dismissed the petition. The judge also posted the pronouncement of judgment on June 19, in an another plea of Senthilbalaji seeking to discharge him from the PMLA case.

Since, Senthilbalaji'a judicial custody ended on Friday (June 14), he was produced before the principal judge through video conference from Puzhal central prison.

Recording the appearance the judge extended the judicial custody till June 19.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA, by the Directorate of Enforcement on June 14 at his residence in Chennai.

The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime. On the same day, the principal sessions judge sent Senthilbalaji under judicial custody.

While dismissing the bail petition of Senthilbalaji the High Court directed the principal sessions court to complete the trial within three months by conducting it on a day-to-day basis.