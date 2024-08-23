PMLA case: Senthilbalaji’s counsel provoking me during questioning, says witness

CHENNAI: Fiery exchanges ensued during the cross-examination of the witness in the money laundering case against former minister V Senthilbalaji as the then manager of City Union Bank, one of the witnesses, complained that the counsel for the former minister provoked him.

The cross-examination of witnesses in the money laundering case commenced before the principal sessions judge A Alli on Thursday.

Advocate M Gauthaman representing the former minister advanced the cross-examination with Harish Kumar, the then manager of City Union Bank, Karur.

Showing some exhibits of the investigation agency including bank challans of the former minister, his wife, and brother to the witness, he submitted that several discrepancies between the original bank challans and photocopied challans.

He submitted that the bank account of Senthilbalaji was started on 27 July 2013, and closed on August 20, 2022, but the witness has made a statement that it was closed on November 2019. The advocate alleged that the witness in the box was a fake. At this point, objecting to the counsel’s allegation, the witness said the advocate was provoking him.

The special public prosecutor for the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) N Ramesh intervened in the cross-examination and alleged that the advocate was misleading the witness.

With the allegations and counter-allegations spiralling, the court hall witnessed heated arguments ensuing between both parties during the cross-examination.

As the cross-examination was not completed it was posted on August 28 to continue the proceedings.

The judge also extended the judicial custody of Senthilbalaji till the same day.