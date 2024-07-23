PMLA case: Ex-TN minister Senthilbalaji in hospital, framing of charges deferred to July 29

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court, Chennai, on Monday posted the framing of charges in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against former minister V Senthilbalaji to July 29, as he was hospitalised due to chest pain.

Earlier, the principal sessions judge S Alli dismissed the petition moved by Senthilbalaji seeking to discharge him from the PMLA case and posted the matter for framing of charges to Monday July 22. The judge also directed to produce Senthilbalaji for framing of the charges against him in the PMLA case.

However, on Monday it was submitted that Senthilbalaji is unable to be present in the court as he was admitted to the hospital for chest pain.

Recording the submission, the judge posted the matter to July 29 for further proceedings.

On Sunday, Senthilbalaji was taken to the Govt Stanley Medical College and Hospital from Puzhal Central Prison after he complained of chest pain to the jail authorities. Later, he was shifted to the Omandurar Multi-Specialty hospital for further examination.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under the PMLA, by the Directorate of Enforcement on June 14, 2023 from his residence in Chennai. The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime. On the same day, the principal sessions judge sent Senthilbalaji under judicial custody.

Subsequently, he underwent major surgery for the complaint of coronary artery blockage and later he was shifted to Puzhal prison.