PMLA case: Chennai court dismisses Senthilbalaji's plea

CHENNAI: The Principal Sessions Court in Chennai dismisses the plea of jailed DMK leader V Senthilbalaji seeking to stay the framing of charges against him in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

The court extends his judicial custody till tomorrow (February 16). He is likely to appear in person before the court tomorrow.

Senthilbalaji, who has been in prison since June 14 last year in connection with the PMLA case probed by the ED, resigned from the State Cabinet two days ago.

Just a day after resigning from the Minister's post, Senthilbalaji renewed his bail plea before the Madras High Court in the PMLA case where senior counsel Aryama Sundaram claimed that the digital evidence seized from his client's home by the ED officials was tampered.

Meanwhile, the ED urged the Madras High Court to order speedy trial instead of accepting his plea to grant bail until the completion of trial.