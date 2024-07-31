PMK's Ramadoss demands investigation into TNPSC recruitment process

CHENNAI: Alleging malpractices in recruiting Junior Cooperative Auditors through Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), PMK founder S Ramadoss demanded action against the officials, who were involved in violations.

In a statement, Ramadoss said that due to fraudulent practice in verifying the certificates of candidates and subsequent malpractices, jobs have been denied to 127 candidates.

"Had the TNPSC announced B.Com cannot be the qualification for the post earlier, candidates would have selected other job options. But the officials failed to verify the certificates properly and handed over selection orders. Now, jobs are being cancelled to the candidates citing the B.Com is not a qualification. It is unfair to punish candidates for the mistake of TNPSC, " he added.

He also alleged that of the 163 candidates, 36 of the candidates got the jobs after submitting bonafide certificates instead of requisite government order saying that B.Com is equivalent to qualification degrees with the support of some IAS officers.

"But 127 candidates could not get bonafide certificates. They also requested the TNPSC to provide other jobs based on their qualifications. But the TNPSC refused and directed them to write fresh exams. It is unfair to give jobs to 36 candidates only even after their selection was cancelled citing lack of qualification. TNPSC will lose its sanctity if some IAS could change its norms, " he warned.

Saying that the candidates are not in fault but the officials who conducted certificate verification, Ramadoss urged the government to investigate the issue.

"The TNPSC should allow the 127 candidates to join as Junior Cooperative Auditors using bonafide certificates. If this is not possible, they should be given other Group 2A jobs, " he urged.