PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss urges TN govt to challenge SC verdict on super-speciality medical seats issue

Anbumani pointed out that most doctors who complete super-speciality training often prefer employment in private hospitals due to higher salaries and better opportunities. Therefore, he said, the reservation policy has played a critical role in ensuring that government hospitals continue to have access to highly qualified specialists capable of providing advanced and life-saving treatments.

He noted that counselling for admission to the 215 reserved seats began in April. During the first round, 100 candidates were invited for counselling from among 170 applicants who had secured the qualifying marks in the NEET Super Speciality examination. Of these, 71 candidates were allotted seats and 68 accepted their allotments.

While the second round of counselling to fill the remaining seats was yet to take place, a petition was filed before the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of unallotted seats to the All India Quota. The court subsequently ordered that the remaining 151 seats be surrendered.

Anbumani contended that such seats are usually filled only after the qualifying marks are reduced, a process that the Centre is expected to undertake this year as well.

He said that if the qualifying criteria were relaxed correspondingly in Tamil Nadu, all 151 seats could be filled quickly by eligible government doctors.

Stating that the seats were created using taxpayers’ money and belong to the people of Tamil Nadu, Anbumani warned that surrendering them could lead to a shortage of specialist doctors in government hospitals.

He urged the state government not to transfer the seats and to file an appeal before a larger bench of the Supreme Court against the ruling.