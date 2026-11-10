PMK worker shot dead in Vellore; 10 rounds fired

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) functionary was shot dead, and another man was injured in an attack allegedly carried out by a history-sheeter near a bus stop at Sengunram village near Gudiyatham in Vellore district on Sunday evening.
The deceased, Gnanavel, a farmer, was reportedly shot 10 times by Poovarasam (28), who allegedly opened fire using a country-made gun. Raghu (40), a hotel chef and another PMK functionary from the same village, sustained a bullet injury in his right hand.
Police said Poovarasam had a longstanding enmity with Gnanavel. The accused reportedly called Gnanavel and asked where he was. Gnanavel told him that he was near the village bus stop, where he was standing with Raghu.
Around 6 pm, Poovarasam allegedly arrived at the spot and opened fire. With firecrackers bursting across the village for Deepavali and poor visibility in the dark, residents initially mistook the gunshots for cracker bursts. They rushed to the spot after hearing Gnanavel's cries and shifted both injured men to Gudiyatham Government Hospital, where doctors declared Gnanavel dead.
The bullets had pierced Gnanavel's face, neck and chest. Raghu was admitted for treatment.
Poovarasam, who has 13 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery and ganja peddling, against him in various police stations, had also been detained under the Goondas Act several times, police said.
Following the murder, more than 200 PMK cadres, relatives and villagers gathered outside the government hospital. Police personnel from several stations were deployed to maintain order. After party functionaries intervened, the family agreed to allow the body to be shifted to Vellore Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem.
Police said they detained Poovarasam for questioning. Gudiyatham Taluk police have registered a case and are investigating.