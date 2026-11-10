PMK worker shot dead in Vellore; 10 rounds fired

The deceased, Gnanavel, a farmer, was reportedly shot 10 times by Poovarasam (28), who allegedly opened fire using a country-made gun. Raghu (40), a hotel chef and another PMK functionary from the same village, sustained a bullet injury in his right hand.

Police said Poovarasam had a longstanding enmity with Gnanavel. The accused reportedly called Gnanavel and asked where he was. Gnanavel told him that he was near the village bus stop, where he was standing with Raghu.

Around 6 pm, Poovarasam allegedly arrived at the spot and opened fire. With firecrackers bursting across the village for Deepavali and poor visibility in the dark, residents initially mistook the gunshots for cracker bursts. They rushed to the spot after hearing Gnanavel's cries and shifted both injured men to Gudiyatham Government Hospital, where doctors declared Gnanavel dead.