PMK won’t join TVK government, says Sowmiya Anbumani

CHENNAI: Dismissing speculations about the PMK joining the State Cabinet, PMK legislature party leader Sowmiya Anbumani on Saturday said there was no possibility of the party becoming part of the TVK-led government, adding that PMK would continue to offer advice and suggestions to the government.
Responding to a question from reporters on whether the PMK would join the TVK government, she said, "There is no situation in which the PMK would become part of the State Cabinet.
We will always be ready to offer good advice and suggestions to the government." She was speaking at the 'World Connecting Cities 2026' conference in Chennai, organised by the Sustainable Development Council.
Sowmiya said the conference discussed making Chennai a fully developed city while ensuring environmental protection.
She stressed the need for green and affordable housing, protection of water bodies and effective waste management.
She also highlighted the PMK and Pasumai Thaayagam's 25-year-long efforts to protect rivers and wetlands.