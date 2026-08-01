PMK welcomes TN's decision to approach SC over Cauvery water dispute

While noting that the step comes after Karnataka shut the doors on proposed bilateral discussions, pursuing action remains the only correct course of action, he said in a statement here.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu government had earlier announced that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay would travel to Bengaluru to hold talks with his counterpart D K Shivakumar regarding Cauvery water sharing and the Mekedatu dam issue, the PMK leader said however, following intense opposition in Tamil Nadu and escalating protests in Karnataka, the neighbouring state CM declared that the environment was not conducive for bilateral talks.

Stating that TN Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar subsequently announced that Tamil Nadu would approach the apex Court to demand the immediate release of its due share of Cauvery water, with officials stating the petition will be filed after August 5, he said "while the Tamil Nadu government initially took the wrong path, it is reassuring that they have finally corrected their course".