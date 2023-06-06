PMK wants regular teachers in govt schools

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the state government to appoint government school teachers on a permanent basis rather than appointing on temporary basis.

In his statement, the senior leader said that as the schools are set to be reopened, oral instructions have been issued to appoint temporary teachers to fill 3,000 vacant posts.

“Even though it can be accepted considering the education of students, running schools with temporary teachers will not help,” he said.

He added that appointing temporary teachers is against social justice and human rights. “If permanent teachers are appointed, it will ensure reservation. Salary of temporary teachers is lesser than daily wage workers. Every time when asked the reason for opting temporary teachers, delay in appointment process is being cited as reason,” he said.

He recalled that while appointing 13,331 temporary teachers, it was said that permanent teachers will be appointed within 6 months.

However, even after the end of the academic year, notification to appoint permanent teachers has not been issued.

“Extension is being given to temporary teachers appointed last year. There are more than 80,000 teachers, who cleared eligibility tests. They do not require a competitive exam. They can be appointed within 15 days,” he said.