PMK wants all party meeting to make Tamil as court language

CHENNAI: Pointing out the Supreme Court's exercise to translating judgements in all regional languages, PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the state government to take measures to make Tamil as court language in Madras High Court and organize an all-party meeting if required.

Quoting Chief Justice of India (CJI) Chandrachud, who said that as many as 9,423 judgements have been translated in 14 languages, Ramadoss opined that all the Chief Justices of India since 2018 have been giving importance to the regional languages. Chandrachud made the statement while delivering his Independence Day speech.

"The CJI asked how one could argue in regional language if the judgements are not in that language. The interest of CJI on the usage of regional languages is commendable, " he added.

Ramadoss highlighted that out of 9,423 judgements translated, only 1.35 per cent judgements have been translated in Tamil. It is disappointing that only 128 judgements could be translated in 5 years. Demand for making Tamil as court language in Madras High Court has been there for several decades.

"Based on my (Ramadoss) request, the state government under Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) has passed a resolution in the Assembly in 2006. Even after 17 years, Tamil is yet to be announced as a court language, " he said.

Ramadoss added that there is no bar in announcing Tamil as the court language on the basis of legal and infrastructural front. As per Article 348 (2), the President can announce Hindi or any regional language as court languages.

"Based on this, Hindi has been made a court language in Allahabad, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan High Courts. As CJIs are making efforts to make regional languages as court languages, the Tamil Nadu government should also initiate measures. It should take a decision on whether to approach the apex court directly or to pass a resolution. If needed, an all party meeting should be conducted to discuss the issue, " he said.