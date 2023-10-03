PMK, VCK demand DMK govt to conduct caste census in TN like Bihar

CHENNAI: PMK and VCK have urged the DMK government to conduct a caste census in the state like the Bihar government.

In a statement, PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss said that DMK which rules the state claims that social justice is its main policy.

"To prove its commitment to social justice, the DMK government is under pressure to conduct a caste census in Tamil Nadu. A caste census is not impossible. A total of only 45 days have been spent for the caste-wise census in Bihar, " he said.

He noted that while Bihar with 13 crore population could conduct the census at Rs 500 crore in 45 days, Tamil Nadu with a population of only 7.5 crore could hold the census in a much shorter period of time with lesser expenditure.

"DMK government should not only talk about social justice but implement it too. Hence it should adopt a resolution to hold the caste census in the ensuing Assembly session, " he demanded.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, in a statement, also sought holding of the caste census in the state like in Bihar.

"Also, the reservation level for SC and ST categories in Tamil Nadu should be increased to 21 per cent in proportionate to their population. To provide reservation for SC and ST categories in promotion as done by the Bihar government. We also request that the Tamil Nadu government enact a law for reservation in the private sector, " he demanded.

VCK leader said that the BJP government at the centre should immediately conduct a caste census without making any more excuses.

"Legislation should be passed in the upcoming parliamentary session to give the power of reservation to the state governments, " he demanded.