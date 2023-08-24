PMK urges TNPSC to release the result of statistics exams

CHENNAI: Noting that the candidates are going into depression due to delay in releasing results, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to release the results of statistics exams.

In his statement, Anbumani said that the exam was conducted on January 29. "Despite the lapse of 7 months, results are yet to be released. Due to this, candidates are in depression, " he said.

He added that as per the notification issued by TNPSC, all the processes, including counseling should have been completed by April. "Educational qualification for the post is under graduate. Several candidates, who finished the degree, are waiting for the result without even enrolling for the higher studies, " he said.

He urged TNPSC to release the results of the exam and adhere to the schedule of the examination processes sincerely.