PMK urges TN govt to allocate adequate funds for rural employment scheme

In a statement, the PMK leader stated that while the Tamil Nadu government’s objective to provide 150 days of employment annually under the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme is commendable, the funds earmarked for the initiative are grossly inadequate.

"Although the initial announcement of providing 150 days of work featured in the TVK election manifesto, the central government recently modified the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to increase guaranteed work from 100 to 125 days per year," he said, adding, "to cover the remaining 25 days, the state government issued an order allocating Rs 100 crore."

Anbumani questioned the feasibility of implementing the poll promise with such a "minuscule" fund.

Stating that 81.08 lakh families in Tamil Nadu have registered under the scheme, with 69.11 lakh families actively seeking and receiving work, Anbumani said the breakdown of daily expenses per worker includes a direct wage of Rs 271.38, material and skilled labour costs of Rs 208.64, and administrative costs of Rs 53.

"Together, the daily cost per beneficiary amounts to Rs 532.02, shared by the central and state governments," he said and claimed that to provide employment for 69.11 lakh active families across the state, the government requires Rs 367.68 crore per day.