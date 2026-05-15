PMK urges TN government to increase paddy procurement price to Rs 3.5k per quintal

The former union minister said that the central government has raised the paddy procurement price by 3 per cent (Rs 69 per quintal) last year, and has again increased it by the same small percentage this year. "This is very low when compared with the actual cost of paddy production."

He claimed that when the Centre's procurement prices are set very low, state governments provide an additional incentive subsidy to partially compensate farmers for the loss. "But during the previous five-year rule, the incentive paid toward procurement prices increased by only Rs 51. Because of that, the effective procurement price this year did not exceed Rs 2,500 per quintal," he said.