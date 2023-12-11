PMK urges special initiatives to prevent crime against women

CHENNAI: Highlighting a statistics released by NCRB (National Crime Record Bureau) that revealed increasing numbers of crimes against women and children in Tamil Nadu, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to implement special schemes to prevent such crimes in the state.

"In 2021, as many as 4,415 cases were filed for sexual assault against girl children. In 2022, the number of cases was increased to 4,906. Also, the number of victims also increased to 5,026. Crimes against girl children have increased by 11.12 per cent, crimes against women increased by 8.31 per cent," Anbumani said.



PMK president opined that Tamil Nadu lost the honour of running a good government as states that protect women only can be proud of having a good government.



"Crimes against girl children have come down in Bihar, Rajasthan and West Bengal. Tamil Nadu is the fourth dangerous state for girl children after Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madya Pradesh. DMK government should take responsibility for this,"Anbumani said.

Anbumani added that the reason for the increase in crimes is that proper actions were not taken as law. Also, lack of fear while committing crime due to delayed investigation is a reason.



"To prevent crimes against women, wine shops should be shut, stalkers of school and college girls and eve teasers should be dealt with strictly. Extending women's special buses to rural areas and creating awareness should be done by the police. Ganja should be eradicated from the state," the PMK president opined.

Noting that a special police wing was formed under ADGP and district level superintendents have been appointed, Anbumani urged the government to review the reasons for the increase in crimes despite actions.

