PMK urges railway minister for fast-tracking of 19 pending railway projects in TN

While acknowledging the Union Government’s record allocation of Rs 7,611 crore for Tamil Nadu in the 2026–27 financial year, the PMK leader noted that increased financial outlays have not yielded tangible progress on the ground.

According to data cited by the PMK chief, 19 railway projects—comprising eight new line projects, eight doubling works, and three gauge conversion projects—remain pending in the state as of April 1, 2026.

"Out of the total estimated outlay of Rs 27,282 crore for these projects, only Rs 8,811 crore (under 33 per cent) has been spent to date, barely covering cost escalations caused by inflation", he said.