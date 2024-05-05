PMK urges government to take action amidst unannounced power cuts in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Raising concerns that senior citizens and children are suffering without sleep due to unannounced power cuts, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government to take measures to increase power generation.

In a statement, the senior leader said that frequent and unannounced power cuts are happening across the state except Chennai and its neighbouring districts. "It is condemnable that the government failed to take measures to provide electricity despite rising demand," he said.

He added that districts such as Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Erode, Salem and others are facing 1 hour to 4 hours of unannounced power cuts.

"Also, due to low voltage issues, residents could not use their air conditioners and electric fans. Senior citizens and children are suffering without sleep. Power demand in Tamil Nadu has reached 21MW per day. Even though power is procured from private sources, a shortage of 300MW to 400MW occurs every day.

It is well known that power demand will increase during the summer season. Tangedco should have entered into agreements with private generators to meet the demand. But the Tangedco and the government have failed," he alleged.

Ramadoss pointed out that the state government is capable of generating one-fifth of its total demand. If the same situation continues, Tamil Nadu will not become self-sustainable, and power cuts will continue.

"Projects to generate 17,340MW were proposed but shelved for 17 years. Since 2014, works for 5,700MW have started but are pending. A few weeks ago, a project to generate 800MW was launched. But it is not functional," he said.