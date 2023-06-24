PMK urges centre to roll back electricity rule amendment

CHENNAI: As the latest amendment to Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules mandates 25 per cent higher power charges for peak hour power consumption, PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the central government to roll back the amendment and state government not to implement the same in Tamil Nadu.



In his statement, the senior leader said that move is injustice and it will attack poor and middle class families economically. "Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission has already announced to hike charges for peak hour power consumption. As per the amendment, 25 per cent higher charges will be collected and lesser charges will be collected for non peak hour consumption. Most of the electrical appliances are being used between 6am to 10am and 6pm to 10pm. During the non peak hours not even 10-15 per cent power is used, " he said.



He added that consumers would use appliances before getting out to work and they would watch television after returning. The new rules reasons the new amendment by saying that the move is to reduce usage of electricity. "It is impossible. How can the public get ready to work before 5am and use entertainment after 10pm? It is not right to charge 25 per cent extra for 70 per cent power and give 5 per cent reduction of charges for 10 to 15 per cent power usage. It is contrasting to name the new rules as consumer rights rules, " he noted.



He pointed out common people and industries are yet to come out of difficulties of tariff hike in several states. "Increasing hidden charges will cause unbearable burden to the poor and middle class. The central government should roll back the hike in hidden charges, " he urged.



He also requested the state government to demand the central government to roll back the new rules and not to implement it in the state.



As per the amendment, consuming electricity during the peak hours in the morning and evening will increase power tariff by 25 per cent from next April 1 for industrial units and from 2025 for domestic consumers.

