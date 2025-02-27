PMK to take part in all-party meeting on March 5 to discuss delimitation issue

CHENNAI: Assuring the state government that PMK will support every measure to prevent the reduction of Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, party founder S Ramadoss announced that PMK will take part in the all-party meeting on March 5 to discuss the issue of delimitation.

In a statement, the senior leader said that there is an apprehension in the state about the delimitation based on population. "I have been demanding to increase the Lok Sabha seats to 1,000. The reason for the demand is to send more representatives to the Parliament. But, there are reports saying that the delimitation will be based on population and the number of Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu would be reduced to 32 or 31," he said.

Saying that carrying out delimitation as per population is not correct, Ramadoss pointed out that the southern states have successfully controlled population growth. "This benefitted the state and the entire country. As a reward, the seats should be increased in southern states instead of reducing them. Moreover, delimitation based on population amounts to punishing the southern states for successfully controlling the population," he added.

He further said that the clarification given by union minister Amit Shah is not clear, he opined that if the number of seats are increased to 721, the number of seats for Tamil Nadu should be increased to 52 and if the seats are increased to 888, the seats for Tamil Nadu should be increased to 64.

"In short, the representation of Tamil Nadu should be maintained as 7.20 per cent. PMK will support all the steps taken by the state government to safeguard the representation, and the party will take part in the all-party meeting," he said.

