NTK chief Seeman declines invite to all-party meet on Lok Sabha delimitation

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman announced on Wednesday that his party would not participate in the March 5 all-party meeting called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to discuss the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies in the State.

Chief Minister Stalin has accused the central government of planning to decrease the number of Assembly constituencies in the State from the current 39, which would result in the loss of 8 constituencies, based on the population census. Stalin warned that this move would not only reduce Tamil Nadu's representation in Parliament but would also weaken the state's voice at the national level.

In response to this, Seeman stated, "We have fought many struggles on our own. Now, they are talking about the issue of constituency delimitation. I had already issued a report on this issue back in 2003. We will continue to fight this issue alone. We do not trust the opinions of the parties and the government. For a long time, we have been betrayed by trusting such alliances. Therefore, we will contest this issue on our own, and we will not participate in the all-party meeting,” the NTK chief said, as per a Daily Thanthi report.

The Chief Minister had announced that 40 registered political parties were invited to attend the meeting at the Secretariat on March 5 to discuss the delimitation matter.